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Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Centerra Gold logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Analysts have given Centerra Gold a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" (six analysts: three hold, three buy) with an average 12‑month target of C$27.36, and several firms recently raised price targets (highest cited C$37.00).
  • The stock traded at C$25.50 with a market cap of C$5.09 billion and a PE ratio of 8.98, sitting near its 52‑week high of C$28.97 (52‑week low C$8.69).
  • Centerra reported strong quarterly results (EPS C$0.56, revenue C$531.6M, net margin 43.2%, ROE 31.9%) and pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.07 (annualized C$0.28, yield ~1.1%, DPR ~7.1%).
  • Interested in Centerra Gold? Here are five stocks we like better.

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.36.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$24.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$22.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Centerra Gold stock traded down C$0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$25.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 618,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,806. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of C$5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.81. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.69 and a 52 week high of C$28.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.55.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$531.63 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 43.18% and a return on equity of 31.90%.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Centerra Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.07%.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye. The Company also owns the Goldfield District Project in Nevada, United States, the Kemess Project in British Columbia, Canada, and owns and operates the Molybdenum Business Unit in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Centerra Gold (TSE:CG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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