Centerspace (CSR) to Announce Earnings on Monday

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.1304) per share and revenue of $66.2930 million for the quarter. Centerspace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.810-5.050 EPS. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 million. Centerspace had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, analysts expect Centerspace to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Centerspace Stock Performance

Shares of CSR opened at $55.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $936.94 million, a PE ratio of 123.93 and a beta of 0.89. Centerspace has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company's fifty day moving average price is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.93.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Centerspace's dividend payout ratio is 684.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSR shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Centerspace from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Centerspace from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Centerspace from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Centerspace from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Centerspace from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerspace has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $64.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Centerspace

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centerspace news, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.26 per share, with a total value of $93,942.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at $435,283.02. This represents a 27.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Schissel acquired 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.90 per share, with a total value of $27,450.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 17,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,005.50. This represents a 2.99% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Centerspace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Centerspace during the third quarter worth about $311,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,091 shares of the company's stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerspace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company's stock.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for the fourth consecutive year in 2023 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

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