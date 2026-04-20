Centessa Pharmaceuticals' (CNTA) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "equal weight" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $35.00. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.03% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNTA. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Guggenheim cut shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens cut shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Leerink Partners cut shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.70.

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Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 819,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,604. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $40.26. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 73,196 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $1,927,250.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 65,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,735,805.25. This trade represents a 52.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Iqbal J. Hussain sold 38,951 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $979,617.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 57,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,449,771.75. The trade was a 40.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,073 shares of company stock valued at $9,429,412. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 7,580.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,387 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a global clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies across multiple disease areas. The company operates a modular R&D network, bringing together a portfolio of independent, specialist research entities under a single corporate umbrella. This structure is designed to accelerate decision‐making and resource allocation while leveraging deep scientific expertise in each therapeutic domain.

Centessa’s pipeline spans oncology, immunology, neuroscience, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as rare genetic disorders.

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