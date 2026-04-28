Central Bancompany (NASDAQ:CBC) Announces Earnings Results

Central Bancompany (NASDAQ:CBC - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02, Zacks reports.

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Central Bancompany Stock Performance

Shares of Central Bancompany stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.32. 125,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,826. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.50. Central Bancompany has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $26.76.

Central Bancompany Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Thomas Ross acquired 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 82,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,009,000. The trade was a 95.24% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Central Bancompany during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Bancompany in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new position in Central Bancompany in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Central Bancompany in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Central Bancompany in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Central Bancompany from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Central Bancompany from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Central Bancompany from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Central Bancompany from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Central Bancompany in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $28.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Central Bancompany

About Central Bancompany

Central Bancompany NASDAQ: CBC is a bank holding company that provides a range of banking and financial services through its subsidiary banks and nonbank affiliates. Headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri, the company offers traditional deposit and lending products to individuals and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, and mortgage origination and servicing. Its operations emphasize relationship banking for local and regional customers.

In addition to core banking activities, Central Bancompany offers treasury and cash management services, online and mobile banking, and wealth management and trust services designed to support personal and business financial planning.

Further Reading

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