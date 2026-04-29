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Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Central Japan Railway logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • EPS beat: Central Japan Railway reported QEPS of $0.31 versus a $0.22 consensus (beat by $0.09), while revenue of $3.08 billion slightly missed the $3.10 billion estimate; the company posted a 27.40% net margin and 11.21% ROE.
  • Shares dipped to $12.03 on the report with 33,062 shares traded (below the ~67,053 average); the stock trades in a 52‑week range of $10.27–$15.68 and has a market cap of $24.08 billion with a P/E of 6.50.
  • JR Central operates the Tokaido Shinkansen high‑speed line and derives revenue not only from rail operations but also station retail, real estate development, hotels and travel services, providing diversified income streams.
  • Five stocks we like better than Central Japan Railway.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09, reports. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 27.40%.The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion.

Central Japan Railway Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJPRY traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.03. 33,062 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Central Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.73. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.27.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Japan Railway Company (JR Central) is a major Japanese passenger rail operator best known for running the Tokaido Shinkansen high‑speed rail line, which connects the Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka corridors. The company’s core activities center on intercity high‑speed transport as well as conventional commuter and regional rail services across the Chubu and Tokaido regions of central Japan. JR Central operates and maintains rolling stock, station facilities and the infrastructure necessary to deliver frequent, high‑capacity passenger service on one of the busiest rail corridors in the world.

Beyond train operations, JR Central derives revenue from a range of railway‑related businesses including station retail and commercial leases, real estate and property development around major stations, hotel and travel services, and peripheral retail and restaurant operations.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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