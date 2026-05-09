Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Central Japan Railway Co. (OTCMKTS:CJPRY - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.65 and traded as low as $11.37. Central Japan Railway shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 118,084 shares trading hands.

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Central Japan Railway Price Performance

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.10 billion. Central Japan Railway had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Japan Railway Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company (JR Central) is a major Japanese passenger rail operator best known for running the Tokaido Shinkansen high‑speed rail line, which connects the Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka corridors. The company’s core activities center on intercity high‑speed transport as well as conventional commuter and regional rail services across the Chubu and Tokaido regions of central Japan. JR Central operates and maintains rolling stock, station facilities and the infrastructure necessary to deliver frequent, high‑capacity passenger service on one of the busiest rail corridors in the world.

Beyond train operations, JR Central derives revenue from a range of railway‑related businesses including station retail and commercial leases, real estate and property development around major stations, hotel and travel services, and peripheral retail and restaurant operations.

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