Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sets New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

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Central Securities Trading Down 0.2%

Central Securities Corporation ( NYSEAMERICAN:CET Get Free Report ) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $52.72, with a volume of 1219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.74.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average of $51.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Securities

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Central Securities during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Central Securities during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Central Securities during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Vista Investment Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Central Securities during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Central Securities during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company's stock.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations. Central Securities Corp. was founded on October 1, 1929 and is based in New York City.

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