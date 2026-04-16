Free Trial
→ Trump just signed it (From Investors Alley) (Ad)tc pixel

Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sets New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Central Securities logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Central Securities (CET) reached a new 52‑week high of $53.00 intraday and was last trading at $52.72, modestly above its 50‑day ($51.09) and 200‑day ($51.01) moving averages.
  • Several hedge funds and institutions recently initiated small positions in CET, but overall institutional ownership remains low at approximately 8.68%.
  • Central Securities is a publicly owned investment manager (founded 1929) that invests in U.S. public equities and a range of fixed‑income and convertible securities.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Central Securities Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CET - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $52.72, with a volume of 1219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.74.

Central Securities Trading Down 0.2%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average of $51.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Securities

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Central Securities during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Central Securities during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Central Securities during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Vista Investment Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Central Securities during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Central Securities during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company's stock.

About Central Securities

(Get Free Report)

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations. Central Securities Corp. was founded on October 1, 1929 and is based in New York City.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Central Securities Right Now?

Before you consider Central Securities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Central Securities wasn't on the list.

While Central Securities currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts could become the next blockbuster growth stocks.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This…
Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This…
From Awesomely, LLC (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
By Peter Frank | April 12, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines