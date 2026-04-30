Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Centrica PLC (OTCMKTS:CPYYY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 229,782 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 617% from the previous session's volume of 32,038 shares.The stock last traded at $11.79 and had previously closed at $11.3310.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPYYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Centrica from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Centrica from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centrica from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centrica

Centrica Trading Up 4.6%

The stock's fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

About Centrica

Centrica plc is a British multinational energy and services company headquartered in Windsor, England. The company operates across energy supply, services and solutions, delivering gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. In addition to commodity supply, Centrica offers a range of services such as boiler installation and maintenance, smart home technology, and energy efficiency solutions through its field-based engineering teams.

Established in 1997 following the demerger of British Gas, Centrica has evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestments to focus on core markets and capabilities.

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