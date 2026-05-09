Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Shares of Centrica PLC (OTCMKTS:CPYYY - Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and traded as low as $11.0850. Centrica shares last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 32,374 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPYYY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Centrica from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Centrica from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centrica from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on Centrica

Centrica Stock Up 3.2%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc is a British multinational energy and services company headquartered in Windsor, England. The company operates across energy supply, services and solutions, delivering gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. In addition to commodity supply, Centrica offers a range of services such as boiler installation and maintenance, smart home technology, and energy efficiency solutions through its field-based engineering teams.

Established in 1997 following the demerger of British Gas, Centrica has evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestments to focus on core markets and capabilities.

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