Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Centrica plc (LON:CNA - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 203.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 200 to GBX 215 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 200 to GBX 218 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 210 target price on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frank Mastiaux acquired 7,544 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 190 per share, with a total value of £14,333.60. Also, insider Sue Whalley acquired 513 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 190 per share, with a total value of £974.70. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,430 shares of company stock worth $2,216,114 and sold 1,273,167 shares worth $254,633,400. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

Centrica Trading Up 0.5%

CNA traded up GBX 0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 199.60. The stock had a trading volume of 77,719,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,960,605. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 205.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.77, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.36. Centrica has a 1-year low of GBX 144.30 and a 1-year high of GBX 220.30.

Centrica (LON:CNA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 11.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Centrica had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.68%.

About Centrica

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK's largest energy services workforce. Our Infrastructure businesses bring gas and electricity to the market every day and provide more than half of the UK's gas storage capacity, while our Optimisation business delivers world-class procurement and route-to-market capabilities to the Group and third parties, supporting energy security and our customers' decarbonisation journeys.

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