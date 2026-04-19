Centrica PLC (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Given Average Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Centrica PLC (OTCMKTS:CPYYY - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on CPYYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centrica from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Centrica from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Centrica from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Centrica

Centrica Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of Centrica stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Centrica has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97.

About Centrica

Centrica plc is a British multinational energy and services company headquartered in Windsor, England. The company operates across energy supply, services and solutions, delivering gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. In addition to commodity supply, Centrica offers a range of services such as boiler installation and maintenance, smart home technology, and energy efficiency solutions through its field-based engineering teams.

Established in 1997 following the demerger of British Gas, Centrica has evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestments to focus on core markets and capabilities.

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