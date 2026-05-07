Century Communities, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th.

Century Communities has a payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Century Communities to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

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Century Communities Price Performance

NYSE:CCS opened at $54.51 on Thursday. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.37. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $789.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.12 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.31%.Century Communities's quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Dale Francescon sold 100,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $7,251,244.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 561,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,686,795.28. This trade represents a 15.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Communities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 6.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,837 shares of the construction company's stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 138.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,831 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 41,653 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 3.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1,513.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,096 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc is a national homebuilder and land developer headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development, construction and sale of single- and multi-family residential homes, offering a range of floor plans and design options to homebuyers. In addition to its core homebuilding activities, Century Communities provides ancillary services such as mortgage financing, title and closing services, and insurance products through its wholly owned subsidiaries, aiming to deliver a comprehensive homebuying experience.

Founded in 2009, Century Communities rapidly expanded through both organic growth and strategic land acquisitions, positioning itself in high-growth markets across the United States.

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