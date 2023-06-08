2 Real-Estate Related Stocks Showing Signs Of Being Undervalued

S&P 500   4,267.52
DOW   33,665.02
QQQ   348.82
10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
New "Mined in America" Lithium Opportunities? (Ad)
Stock market today: Wall Street listless early ahead of new labor market data
What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
New "Mined in America" Lithium Opportunities? (Ad)
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale 
Will MicroVision Maintain Its Momentum After the Short Squeeze?
New "Mined in America" Lithium Opportunities? (Ad)
Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
Apple Partnership Strengthens Unity Software's Investment Appeal
S&P 500   4,267.52
DOW   33,665.02
QQQ   348.82
10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
New "Mined in America" Lithium Opportunities? (Ad)
Stock market today: Wall Street listless early ahead of new labor market data
What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
New "Mined in America" Lithium Opportunities? (Ad)
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale 
Will MicroVision Maintain Its Momentum After the Short Squeeze?
New "Mined in America" Lithium Opportunities? (Ad)
Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
Apple Partnership Strengthens Unity Software's Investment Appeal
S&P 500   4,267.52
DOW   33,665.02
QQQ   348.82
10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
New "Mined in America" Lithium Opportunities? (Ad)
Stock market today: Wall Street listless early ahead of new labor market data
What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
New "Mined in America" Lithium Opportunities? (Ad)
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale 
Will MicroVision Maintain Its Momentum After the Short Squeeze?
New "Mined in America" Lithium Opportunities? (Ad)
Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
Apple Partnership Strengthens Unity Software's Investment Appeal
S&P 500   4,267.52
DOW   33,665.02
QQQ   348.82
10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
New "Mined in America" Lithium Opportunities? (Ad)
Stock market today: Wall Street listless early ahead of new labor market data
What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
New "Mined in America" Lithium Opportunities? (Ad)
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale 
Will MicroVision Maintain Its Momentum After the Short Squeeze?
New "Mined in America" Lithium Opportunities? (Ad)
Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
Apple Partnership Strengthens Unity Software's Investment Appeal

2 Real-Estate Related Stocks Showing Signs Of Being Undervalued

Thu., June 8, 2023 | Kate Stalter

Key Points

  • Century Communities and MGIC Investment Corp. have seen double-digit price gains year-to-date, but other metrics indicate the stocks are undervalued.
  • Value stocks often outperform growth stocks in more challenging economic conditions.
  • Century Communities has a price-to-book ratio of 1.05 and a relatively low P/E ratio.
  • MGIC Investment cleared a cup-shaped base and surpassed a buy point above $15.76.
  • Institutional ownership data reveals more buying activity than selling activity for MGIC Investment.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Century Communities

Real estate stock to consider

You might not typically think a rising price stock is undervalued, but that looks to be the case with real-estate-related companies Century Communities Inc. NYSE: CCS and MGIC Investment Corp. NYSE: MTG. 

Coincidentally, both those stocks happen to be up 8.12% in the past month, and both have double-digit year-to-date gains. 

Generally, investors think of an undervalued stock as trading significantly below an 18-month high. However, that’s not true with Century Communities or MGIC Investment Corp. 

Priced Lower Than Intrinsic Value

An undervalued stock refers to one whose market price is lower than its intrinsic value or true worth. That’s not guesswork to determine that; you can use metrics such as price-to-earnings ratio or price-to-book ratio value names. Plenty of professional investors screen for these names, as they’re an essential part of a portfolio, and there are numerous funds with a value focus. 

Contrary to their name, value stocks frequently outperform growth stocks, particularly during difficult economic conditions. 

As we’ve recently seen with many banks, market sentiment can play a significant role. For example, U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB has a long history of profitability, and its revenue growth has been accelerating. Still, the U.S. Bancorp chart clearly shows the stock’s price getting crushed due to contagion from the banking crisis. It’s now an example of a beaten-down stock with sound fundamentals trading at low multiples relative to its future earnings potential. 


Century Communities

Century Communities is a mid-cap residential builder with a footprint primarily in southern and western U.S. states. 

The stock has been on the rise despite declining revenue and earnings growth. Investors may be cheered by announcements of new communities in the Nashville area and near Dallas, both fast-growing parts of the U.S.

Century Communities has a price-to-book ratio of 1.05 and a P/E of 5. The P/B ratio is below top-performing home builders such as PulteGroup Inc. NYSE: PHM, D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI), Lennar Corp. (NYSE: LEN) and Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL). 

Homebuilders Trading At Low Valuations

Century Communities’ P/E ratio is slightly lower than those of industry peers. As a group, homebuilders are trading at low valuations relative to earnings forecasts.  

The Century Communities chart, when set to a weekly view using either bars or candlesticks, shows a tight trading range since the week ended April 21. On June 6, the stock cleared resistance above $69.82, closing 4.43% higher. 

It ended the session at the top of its trading range, which can suggest the buying isn’t finished, and that was indeed the case. Shares gapped higher at the open on June 7, as the stock added another 1.80% to its June 6 gains. 

MGIC Investment

The Milwaukee-based mortgage insurer cleared a cup-shaped base on June 6, surpassing a buy point above $15.76. It added to those gains on June 7, advancing another 1.01%. 

A couple of things may be driving the uptick. As MGIC Investment institutional ownership data reveal, there’s been more action from big buyers than from big sellers. In the past 12 months, 227 institutional buyers accounted for $1.10 billion in inflows, while 170 sellers accounted for $874.89 million in outflows. 

Share Buybacks Driving Price Moves?

In addition, the stock price may be boosted by the company repurchasing its shares. In late April, the company’s board approved a share repurchase program with authorization to purchase up to $500 million of its common stock. It can purchase those shares through privately negotiated transactions or on the public market. 

That’s in addition to $114 million in share buyback authorization remaining through the end of this year, which was OK’d in October 2021. 

MGIC’s P/B ratio is 0.98, indicating the stock may be undervalued. Its P/E ratio is 6, well below insurance industry peers such as Kinsale Capital Group Inc. NYSE: KNSL, which behave more like growth stocks. 

Should you invest $1,000 in Century Communities right now?

Before you consider Century Communities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Century Communities wasn't on the list.

While Century Communities currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in electric vehicle technologies (EV) and which EV stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Century Communities (CCS)
2.1165 of 5 stars		$71.24+1.3%1.29%5.60Hold$56.50
D.R. Horton (DHI)
2.6465 of 5 stars		$113.95-1.1%0.88%7.68Hold$112.72
Lennar (LEN)
2.287 of 5 stars		$114.00-1.7%1.32%7.07Hold$106.47
MGIC Investment (MTG)
1.9139 of 5 stars		$15.99+0.7%2.50%5.75Moderate Buy$16.20
Toll Brothers (TOL)
2.1926 of 5 stars		$73.94-0.1%1.14%5.90Moderate Buy$65.85
U.S. Bancorp (USB)
3.3073 of 5 stars		$33.27+1.9%5.77%8.85Moderate Buy$50.16
PulteGroup (PHM)
2.2282 of 5 stars		$71.57-0.8%0.89%6.16Moderate Buy$69.00
Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)
2.2824 of 5 stars		$355.63+0.4%0.16%45.02Moderate Buy$362.80
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Kate Stalter

About Kate Stalter

Contributing Author: Retirement, Asset Allocation, and Tax Strategies

Kate Stalter is a Series 65-licensed asset manager, with more than two decades of experience in various areas of financial services. As an investment advisor and financial planner, Kate personally manages client portfolios, with a focus on successful retirement, including asset allocation, income generation and tax strategies. Kate also serves as a capital-markets contributor at Forbes.com, and is an expert columnist for the investment advisory channel at U.S. News & World Report.
Contact Kate Stalter via email at stalterkate@gmail.com.

Recent Videos

Stocks Upgraded After Earnings and are Moving Higher
Stocks Upgraded After Earnings and are Moving Higher
Mullen Automotive - What’s Good, What’s Bad, and What’s Downright Ugly
Mullen Automotive - What's Good, What's Bad, and What's Downright Ugly
These Stocks Have Bottomed and Are Primed for Reversal
These Stocks Have Bottomed and Are Primed for Reversal
AI Helps Palantir Make a Move to the Upside
AI Helps Palantir Make a Move to the Upside

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines:

My Account -