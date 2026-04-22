Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Announces Earnings Results

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14), FiscalAI reports. Century Communities had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.58%.The business had revenue of $789.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $961.12 million.

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Century Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.62. The company had a trading volume of 202,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,228. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.56. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.30.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Century Communities's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. Century Communities's payout ratio is 26.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Zacks Research raised Century Communities from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Century Communities from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $74.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCS

Insider Activity at Century Communities

In related news, Chairman Dale Francescon sold 100,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $7,251,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 561,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,686,795.28. This trade represents a 15.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Communities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 6.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,837 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 138.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,831 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 41,653 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 3.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1,513.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 16.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,096 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company's stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc is a national homebuilder and land developer headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development, construction and sale of single- and multi-family residential homes, offering a range of floor plans and design options to homebuyers. In addition to its core homebuilding activities, Century Communities provides ancillary services such as mortgage financing, title and closing services, and insurance products through its wholly owned subsidiaries, aiming to deliver a comprehensive homebuying experience.

Founded in 2009, Century Communities rapidly expanded through both organic growth and strategic land acquisitions, positioning itself in high-growth markets across the United States.

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