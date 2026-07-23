Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Trading 9.6% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 9.6% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $72.34 and last traded at $70.7120. Approximately 84,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 302,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.53.

The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $927.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.23 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.31%.The business's revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

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Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Century Communities's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

Century Communities News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Century Communities this week:

Positive Sentiment: Century Communities reported Q2 EPS of $1.30, far above the $0.63 consensus, and revenue of $927.2 million, also ahead of estimates. Century Communities Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Century Communities reported Q2 EPS of $1.30, far above the $0.63 consensus, and revenue of $927.2 million, also ahead of estimates. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 delivery outlook to 9,750-10,500 homes, signaling confidence in demand and operational execution. Century Communities raises 2026 delivery outlook

The company raised its 2026 delivery outlook to 9,750-10,500 homes, signaling confidence in demand and operational execution. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results showed record ending community count of 330 and record book value per share of $90.24, which may support investor confidence in the company’s growth runway. Century Communities Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Quarterly results showed record ending community count of 330 and record book value per share of $90.24, which may support investor confidence in the company’s growth runway. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the beat, revenue fell 8.1% year over year and EPS was slightly below last year’s $1.37, suggesting the business is still navigating a tougher housing environment. Century Communities: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Century Communities from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley Financial lowered shares of Century Communities from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Century Communities from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Century Communities from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Century Communities from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Communities currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Century Communities

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Century Communities by 285.1% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 609,425 shares of the construction company's stock worth $36,169,000 after acquiring an additional 451,187 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Century Communities by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,044,604 shares of the construction company's stock worth $58,832,000 after acquiring an additional 254,186 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,499 shares of the construction company's stock worth $30,239,000 after purchasing an additional 186,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,386,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Century Communities by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,631,055 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $96,803,000 after purchasing an additional 139,141 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc is a national homebuilder and land developer headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development, construction and sale of single- and multi-family residential homes, offering a range of floor plans and design options to homebuyers. In addition to its core homebuilding activities, Century Communities provides ancillary services such as mortgage financing, title and closing services, and insurance products through its wholly owned subsidiaries, aiming to deliver a comprehensive homebuying experience.

Founded in 2009, Century Communities rapidly expanded through both organic growth and strategic land acquisitions, positioning itself in high-growth markets across the United States.

Further Reading

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