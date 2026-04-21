Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

IPSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Century Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th.

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Century Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Century Therapeutics stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $421.34 million, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.66. Century Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gregory Russotti sold 10,076 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $25,693.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 515,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,338.85. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 17,921 shares of company stock valued at $45,458 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,829,000. Spruce Street Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 911,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 338,902 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 603,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 136,873 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,115 shares of the company's stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 10,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company's stock.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of allogeneic cell therapies for cancer. Utilizing induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology, the company engineers “off-the-shelf” natural killer (NK) and T cell candidates designed to target hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. By harnessing iPSC-derived immune cells, Century aims to overcome challenges associated with patient-derived therapies, such as manufacturing variability and treatment delays.

The company's proprietary platform integrates gene editing, synthetic biology and scalable cell expansion processes to generate a pipeline of product candidates.

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