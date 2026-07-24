Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ:CBRS) Shares Down 9.3% - What's Next?

Cerebras Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRS - Get Free Report) shares fell 9.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $199.11 and last traded at $199.5750. Approximately 734,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 7,122,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.00.

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Key Headlines Impacting Cerebras Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cerebras Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cerebras announced a strategic partnership with Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) to combine AMD’s Helios rack-scale infrastructure with Cerebras’s wafer-scale chips for faster, lower-latency AI inference. The news helped reinforce Cerebras’s role in the AI infrastructure buildout and pushed the stock higher on the session. Article Title

Cerebras announced a strategic partnership with to combine AMD’s Helios rack-scale infrastructure with Cerebras’s wafer-scale chips for faster, lower-latency AI inference. The news helped reinforce Cerebras’s role in the AI infrastructure buildout and pushed the stock higher on the session. Positive Sentiment: The company also teamed up with CrowdStrike NASDAQ: CRWD to speed up AI-driven cybersecurity inference in CrowdStrike’s Falcon AIDR platform, expanding Cerebras’s enterprise reach and highlighting real-world demand for its low-latency chips. Article Title

The company also teamed up with to speed up AI-driven cybersecurity inference in CrowdStrike’s Falcon AIDR platform, expanding Cerebras’s enterprise reach and highlighting real-world demand for its low-latency chips. Neutral Sentiment: Cerebras said it will report second-quarter 2026 financial results on August 12 , which keeps attention on revenue growth, margins, and any update on demand for its AI systems. Article Title

Cerebras said it will report second-quarter 2026 financial results on , which keeps attention on revenue growth, margins, and any update on demand for its AI systems. Negative Sentiment: New investor investigations from law firms including Kaplan Fox and Pomerantz have raised potential securities-law concerns, which adds headline risk and may pressure sentiment around the stock. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBRS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cerebras Systems from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cerebras Systems in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised Cerebras Systems to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cerebras Systems from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Cerebras Systems in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerebras Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $299.30.

Get Our Latest Report on CBRS

Cerebras Systems Trading Down 7.4%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.38.

Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ:CBRS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $193.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $180.70 million.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Sean Lie sold 10,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $1,706,312.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 10,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,706,312.31. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Andrew D. Feldman sold 17,990 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total value of $3,113,349.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,349.40. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,547 shares of company stock valued at $20,676,799.

About Cerebras Systems

Cerebras Systems is a technology company focused on building artificial intelligence infrastructure, including hardware and software designed to accelerate deep learning and large-scale AI workloads. The company is best known for its wafer-scale processor architecture, which is intended to provide high-performance compute for training and inference applications.

In addition to its AI chips, Cerebras offers systems and related software tools that support researchers and enterprises working with machine learning models.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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