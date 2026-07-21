Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ:CBRS) Stock Price Up 17.9% - Still a Buy?

Cerebras Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRS - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 17.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $210.64 and last traded at $208.57. 6,189,864 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 7,151,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.88.

Get Cerebras Systems alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBRS. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Cerebras Systems in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cerebras Systems in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cerebras Systems from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cerebras Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Cerebras Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $299.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cerebras Systems

Cerebras Systems Stock Performance

The business's 50-day moving average is $221.93.

Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ:CBRS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $193.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.70 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cerebras Systems news, CAO Yagnesh Patel sold 3,954 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.03, for a total transaction of $688,114.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $688,114.62. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sean Lie sold 10,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $1,706,312.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 10,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,706,312.31. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,547 shares of company stock valued at $20,676,799.

About Cerebras Systems

Cerebras Systems is a technology company focused on building artificial intelligence infrastructure, including hardware and software designed to accelerate deep learning and large-scale AI workloads. The company is best known for its wafer-scale processor architecture, which is intended to provide high-performance compute for training and inference applications.

In addition to its AI chips, Cerebras offers systems and related software tools that support researchers and enterprises working with machine learning models.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cerebras Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cerebras Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cerebras Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here