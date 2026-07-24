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Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ:CBRS) Trading Down 9.5% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Cerebras Systems logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • Cerebras Systems shares fell 9.5% in mid-day trading, hitting an intraday low of $192.86 after closing at $220.00 the prior session.
  • The company has been boosted by several positive AI partnership headlines, including an AMD collaboration on a new AI inference architecture and a deal with CrowdStrike to accelerate AI detection and response.
  • Despite upbeat analyst sentiment and a consensus Moderate Buy rating with a $299.30 price target, the stock faces a potential overhang from law firm investigations into possible securities law violations.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Cerebras Systems.

Cerebras Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRS - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $192.86 and last traded at $199.12. Approximately 5,922,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 7,227,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.00.

Key Headlines Impacting Cerebras Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cerebras Systems this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBRS shares. Zacks Research raised Cerebras Systems to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Cerebras Systems in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cerebras Systems from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Cerebras Systems to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cerebras Systems from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $299.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CBRS

Cerebras Systems Stock Down 9.5%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.38.

Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ:CBRS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $193.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.70 million.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Sean Lie sold 10,033 shares of Cerebras Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $1,706,312.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 10,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,706,312.31. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Yagnesh Patel sold 6,079 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.53, for a total transaction of $1,042,730.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,120. The trade was a 60.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,547 shares of company stock worth $20,676,799.

About Cerebras Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cerebras Systems is a technology company focused on building artificial intelligence infrastructure, including hardware and software designed to accelerate deep learning and large-scale AI workloads. The company is best known for its wafer-scale processor architecture, which is intended to provide high-performance compute for training and inference applications.

In addition to its AI chips, Cerebras offers systems and related software tools that support researchers and enterprises working with machine learning models.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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