Cerillion (LON:CER) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,335.94 and traded as high as GBX 1,360. Cerillion shares last traded at GBX 1,340, with a volume of 70,300 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Cerillion from GBX 2,200 to GBX 2,015 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 2,250 price target on shares of Cerillion in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 2,071.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CER

Cerillion Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,335.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,397.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £398.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.

About Cerillion

Established in 1999, Cerillion provides mission-critical software for billing, charging and customer relationship management mainly for telecommunications providers, but also for other sectors, including energy and utilities. Cerillion provides customers with a fully-integrated, functionally-rich product suite that provides a complete end-to-end solution. It offers customers a range of pre-integrated modules, which may be taken selectively for particular functions or together for a complete solution.

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