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Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Trading Down 5.7% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Certara logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Certara shares fell 5.7% on Friday, trading as low as $6.87 and well below the prior close of $7.28, with volume also coming in far below average.
  • Recent analyst activity has been mixed but generally cautious, with multiple firms cutting price targets and the consensus rating sitting at Hold with an average target of $8.85.
  • The company’s latest earnings showed EPS of $0.09, missing estimates, while revenue was slightly above expectations and up just 0.8% year over year.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT - Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.87 and last traded at $6.8660. 793,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,683,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CERT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Certara from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Certara has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CERT

Certara Trading Down 4.7%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $106.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.13 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 3.60%.The business's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Certara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.410 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Certara

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Certara by 50.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Certara by 11.7% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company's stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in Certara by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 19,460 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Certara by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Certara by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,608 shares of the company's stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company's stock.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Certara is a biosimulation software and services company that partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device developers to accelerate drug discovery, development and regulatory approval. The company's platform integrates quantitative pharmacology, real-world evidence, artificial intelligence and machine learning to model and simulate drug behavior across a range of therapeutic areas and patient populations. By applying these mechanistic and data-driven approaches, Certara helps its clients predict clinical outcomes, optimize dosing strategies and streamline decision-making throughout the product lifecycle.

The company's offerings are divided into software tools and consulting services.

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