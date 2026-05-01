CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CEU. TD Securities cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$12.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut CES Energy Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

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CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

TSE:CEU opened at C$19.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.70. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$5.75 and a 1-year high of C$19.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$664.51 million for the quarter. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 25.37%. On average, research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.8600646 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CES Energy Solutions

In other CES Energy Solutions news, insider Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 46,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total transaction of C$845,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,821,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$33,429,240.95. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. Over the last three months, insiders sold 401,000 shares of company stock worth $7,379,734. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company's stock.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES is a leading provider of technically advanced consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and finally through to the pipeline and midstream market. CES' business model is relatively asset light and requires limited re-investment capital to grow. As a result, CES has been able to capitalize on the growing market demand for drilling fluids and production and specialty chemicals in North America while generating free cash flow.

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