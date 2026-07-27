CF Bankshares (CFBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share and revenue of $16.30 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). CF Bankshares had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $14.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. On average, analysts expect CF Bankshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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CF Bankshares Price Performance

CFBK stock opened at $33.44 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.39. CF Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14.

CF Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. CF Bankshares's dividend payout ratio is currently 12.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Bankshares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CF Bankshares by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,762 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFBK shares. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.50) on shares of CF Bankshares in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of CF Bankshares in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. Through its primary subsidiary, Community First Bank, Wichita, N.A., the company provides a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses and agricultural clients. CF Bankshares emphasizes community-oriented banking, combining local market knowledge with a personalized approach to customer relationships.

The company's offerings include traditional deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market products, along with a variety of commercial and consumer lending solutions.

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