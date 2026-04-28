CF Bankshares (CFBK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect CF Bankshares to post earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $16.3220 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.82%.The company had revenue of $15.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.94 million. On average, analysts expect CF Bankshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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CF Bankshares Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of CFBK traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $29.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 13,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,430. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.96. CF Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.42.

CF Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. CF Bankshares's payout ratio is presently 13.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFBK has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CF Bankshares from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CF Bankshares from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CF Bankshares

Institutional Trading of CF Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 27,097 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,718 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CF Bankshares by 1,305.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,729 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in CF Bankshares during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company's stock.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. Through its primary subsidiary, Community First Bank, Wichita, N.A., the company provides a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses and agricultural clients. CF Bankshares emphasizes community-oriented banking, combining local market knowledge with a personalized approach to customer relationships.

The company's offerings include traditional deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market products, along with a variety of commercial and consumer lending solutions.

Further Reading

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