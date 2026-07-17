CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

CF Industries (NYSE:CF - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "sector perform" rating on the basic materials company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.61% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CF. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on CF Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on CF Industries from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CF Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $116.62.

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CF Industries Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of CF stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.56. 968,118 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,592,016. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $75.42 and a fifty-two week high of $141.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 493 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. WPG Advisers LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 552 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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