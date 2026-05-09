CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at UBS Group

CF Industries (NYSE:CF - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. UBS Group's price target suggests a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on CF. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $72.00 price target on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CF Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $117.93.

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View Our Latest Analysis on CF Industries

CF Industries Stock Down 3.0%

CF Industries stock opened at $115.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $75.42 and a 1-year high of $141.96. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $121.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.46.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.35. CF Industries had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 23.73%.The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company's revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,184 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $676,096.72. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 34,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,775,711.55. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Patrick Mcgrane sold 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $427,089.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,256.50. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,408 shares of company stock worth $9,971,298. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,657,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,312,225 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $333,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,516 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,560,000. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 1,775,106 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $159,227,000 after buying an additional 610,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,019,926 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $78,881,000 after buying an additional 545,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about CF Industries

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About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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