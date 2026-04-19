CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

CGON has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of CG Oncology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CG Oncology from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CG Oncology from $65.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CG Oncology from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CG Oncology from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on CGON

CG Oncology Trading Up 10.7%

Shares of CG Oncology stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. CG Oncology has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $73.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.52.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CG Oncology will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CG Oncology

In other news, Director James Mulay sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $124,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CG Oncology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 190.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,512,779 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,055,000 after buying an additional 3,613,885 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,443,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,961,000 after buying an additional 1,854,386 shares during the period. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,909,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 409.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,736,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,156,000 after buying an additional 1,396,170 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,996,695 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,423,000 after buying an additional 950,028 shares during the period. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology, Inc NASDAQ: CGON is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibody-based immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. The company leverages a platform-driven approach to identify and optimize antibody candidates that engage key immune checkpoints and co-stimulatory pathways within the tumor microenvironment. Its pipeline encompasses multiple preclinical programs alongside early-phase clinical trials designed to assess safety, dosing and preliminary anti-tumor activity.

Headquartered in South San Francisco, California, CG Oncology conducts clinical research primarily in the United States, collaborating with leading academic medical centers and contract research organizations to advance its lead candidates.

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