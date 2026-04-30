CGI Group (NYSE:GIB) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank Of Canada

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB - Get Free Report) TSE: GIB.A was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GIB. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CGI Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a "sector perform" rating for the company. TD Securities raised CGI Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded CGI Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $112.00.

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CGI Group Trading Down 1.1%

GIB stock opened at $64.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.58. CGI Group has a 12 month low of $61.90 and a 12 month high of $110.07. The firm's 50-day moving average is $73.04 and its 200 day moving average is $82.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB - Get Free Report) TSE: GIB.A last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. CGI Group had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 18.61%. CGI Group's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CGI Group will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CGI Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its stake in shares of CGI Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 67,190 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,448 shares in the last quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new stake in CGI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,498,000. Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in CGI Group by 69.7% in the third quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the technology company's stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in shares of CGI Group by 49,840.0% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 4,994 shares of the technology company's stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI Group during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company's stock.

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CGI Group Company Profile

CGI Group Inc is a global information technology and business consulting firm that delivers a broad range of services including IT consulting, systems integration, application development and maintenance, infrastructure and network services, managed IT and business process outsourcing. The company works with clients to design, build and operate IT systems and business solutions, with capabilities spanning cloud and hybrid IT environments, cybersecurity, data analytics and artificial intelligence, digital transformation and enterprise resource planning implementations.

Founded in 1976 in Quebec by Serge Godin and André Imbeau, CGI has grown from a regional systems integrator into a multinational professional services organization.

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