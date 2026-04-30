CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Given New C$110.00 Price Target at Scotia

CGI (TSE:GIB.A - Get Free Report) NYSE: GIB had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Scotia from C$120.00 to C$110.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Scotia's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.99% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on CGI from C$168.00 to C$130.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their target price on shares of CGI from C$132.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$128.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD lowered their price objective on shares of CGI from C$153.00 to C$102.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of CGI from C$185.00 to C$150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$127.46.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on GIB.A

CGI Price Performance

Shares of TSE GIB.A traded down C$1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$88.01. The company's stock had a trading volume of 701,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,954. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$100.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$114.39. CGI has a one year low of C$84.70 and a one year high of C$152.63. The company has a market cap of C$18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.09.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A - Get Free Report) NYSE: GIB last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.16 billion for the quarter. CGI had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 11.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CGI will post 8.3679245 EPS for the current year.

CGI Company Profile

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results.

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