CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Cut to C$102.00 by Analysts at TD

CGI (TSE:GIB.A - Get Free Report) NYSE: GIB had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at TD from C$153.00 to C$102.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD's target price suggests a potential upside of 15.90% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GIB.A. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of CGI from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CGI from C$137.00 to C$122.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$145.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$128.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$127.46.

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CGI Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of GIB.A stock traded down C$1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$88.01. 701,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,954. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.09. The business's 50-day simple moving average is C$100.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$114.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. CGI has a twelve month low of C$84.70 and a twelve month high of C$152.63.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A - Get Free Report) NYSE: GIB last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$2.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.16 billion for the quarter. CGI had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 19.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that CGI will post 8.3679245 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results.

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