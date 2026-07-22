C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.51 per share and revenue of $4.3357 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $209.42 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $96.89 and a 52 week high of $210.27. The company's 50 day moving average is $185.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $198.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHRW

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,420,768 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $716,423,000 after acquiring an additional 397,177 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 198.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,143,297 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $945,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751,034 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,731,363 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $494,372,000 after acquiring an additional 213,245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,254,439 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $362,424,000 after purchasing an additional 269,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,872,508 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $301,024,000 after purchasing an additional 322,479 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

Further Reading

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