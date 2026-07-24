C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $205.51, but opened at $191.81. C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares last traded at $189.8950, with a volume of 522,757 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $225.00 to $219.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $199.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 7.3%

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $187.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.73. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.05 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's payout ratio is 51.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 804,215 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $82,352,000 after purchasing an additional 24,788 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 41.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,029 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,974 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company's stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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