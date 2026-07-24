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C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
C.H. Robinson Worldwide logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares gapped down at the open, falling from a prior close of $205.51 to $191.81 and last trading around $189.90, a drop of about 7.3%.
  • Despite the stock weakness, Wall Street sentiment remains fairly positive: analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus with a price target of $199.46, and several firms recently maintained or raised targets.
  • The company’s latest earnings topped EPS estimates at $1.35 per share, though revenue slightly missed expectations and declined 0.9% year over year; it also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.63, or $2.52 annually, for a 1.3% yield.
  • Five stocks we like better than C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $205.51, but opened at $191.81. C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares last traded at $189.8950, with a volume of 522,757 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $225.00 to $219.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $199.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 7.3%

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $187.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.73. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.05 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's payout ratio is 51.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 804,215 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $82,352,000 after purchasing an additional 24,788 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 41.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,029 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,974 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company's stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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