C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Price Down 6.7% - Should You Sell?

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) fell 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $174.41 and last traded at $173.9780. Approximately 1,825,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,999,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.51.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $199.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $187.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.87.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company's revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,403 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.8% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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