Chain Bridge Bancorp (CBNA) to Post Earnings on Monday

Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share and revenue of $18.9830 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, July 27, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 million. Chain Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 35.09%. On average, analysts expect Chain Bridge Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chain Bridge Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CBNA opened at $42.05 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $275.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.24. Chain Bridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.64 and a 12 month high of $45.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Chain Bridge Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Chain Bridge Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.50 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Chain Bridge Bancorp from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $38.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chain Bridge Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chain Bridge Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBNA. Beartown Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $2,626,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp by 115.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,843 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 31,510 shares during the period. Pillsbury Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Chain Bridge Bancorp by 236.0% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,508 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chain Bridge Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $131,000.

Chain Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc NYSE: CBNA is the bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, a full-service community commercial bank headquartered in Oakton, Virginia. Founded in 1999, the company is focused on serving small- and middle-market businesses, professional firms and individual clients throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Through its subsidiary, Chain Bridge Bank provides a comprehensive suite of deposit products, including checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

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