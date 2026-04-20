Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.50.

SKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Champion Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zelman & Associates lowered Champion Homes from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Champion Homes in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Champion Homes from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 2,880 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $236,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,178.25. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Champion Homes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Champion Homes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,563 shares of the company's stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Champion Homes by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 313 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Champion Homes by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,674 shares of the company's stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Champion Homes by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company's stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Champion Homes by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,612 shares of the company's stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Champion Homes Stock Performance

SKY opened at $81.23 on Monday. Champion Homes has a 52-week low of $59.44 and a 52-week high of $99.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $82.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.14.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. Champion Homes had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $656.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Champion Homes will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Champion Homes

Champion Homes, traded under the NYSE ticker SKY, operates as a leading provider of factory-built housing solutions in North America. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of manufactured and modular homes, serving a broad spectrum of customers from first-time homebuyers to those seeking upscale residential properties. Champion Homes leverages vertically integrated operations to streamline production, ensuring consistent quality and cost efficiencies across its product lines.

The company's product portfolio encompasses single- and multi-section modular homes, manufactured home models, park models and select commercial modular buildings.

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