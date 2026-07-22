Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA - Get Free Report)'s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.87 and traded as low as C$3.81. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$3.86, with a volume of 335,991 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIA. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Champion Iron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Champion Iron from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Champion Iron from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TD boosted their price target on Champion Iron from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Champion Iron presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$6.08.

Read Our Latest Report on Champion Iron

Champion Iron Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Champion Iron had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of C$414.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.5958254 EPS for the current year.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. The company's operating segment include Mine Site, Exploration and Evaluation, and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from Mine Site segment. The company projects include Fire Lake North, Powderhorn/Gullbridge, Moire, Quinto Claims, Harvey Tuttle, O'keefe-Purdy, and others.

See Also

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