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Chapel Down Group (LON:CDGP) Issues Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026

Key Points

  • Quarterly results: Chapel Down reported EPS of GBX 0.13 on revenue of GBX 1,944 million, but delivered a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%.
  • Share and market metrics: Shares rose GBX 1.95 to GBX 33.45 on heavy volume (205,299 vs. average 80,637), with a market cap of £57.37 million and a negative P/E of -28.84.
  • Business profile: Chapel Down is the UK's largest wine producer with roughly 1,000 acres (about 10% of UK vineyards) and sold 1.4 million bottles in 2023 across off-trade, on-trade, export and direct-to-consumer channels.
  • Interested in Chapel Down Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Chapel Down Group (LON:CDGP - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.13 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of GBX 1,944 million during the quarter. Chapel Down Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%.

Chapel Down Group Price Performance

Shares of CDGP traded up GBX 1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 33.45. The company had a trading volume of 205,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,637. The company has a market capitalization of £57.37 million, a P/E ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 1.20. Chapel Down Group has a twelve month low of GBX 30 and a twelve month high of GBX 46.92. The company's 50-day moving average is GBX 34.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 36.60.

Chapel Down Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chapel Down is England's leading and largest wine producer with an award-winning range of sparkling and still wines. The largest producer in the UK Chapel Down has exceptional vineyard assets spanning over 1,000 acres - equivalent to about 10% of the UK's total vineyards or 1.5 million individual vines, with 70% of this acreage concentrated across four outstanding vineyards in Kent's Downs. The Company sold 1.4 million bottles of wine in 2023, revenue is generated from off-trade, on-trade, export, and direct to consumer e-commerce and retail sales. Leading English sparkling wine brand Chapel Down is England's leading and largest winemaker and the power brand of English wine, the world's newest international wine region.

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