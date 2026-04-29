Chapel Down Group (LON:CDGP) Issues Earnings Results

Get Chapel Down Group alerts: Sign Up

Chapel Down Group Price Performance

Chapel Down Group ( LON:CDGP Get Free Report ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.13 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of GBX 1,944 million during the quarter. Chapel Down Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%.

Shares of CDGP traded up GBX 1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 33.45. The company had a trading volume of 205,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,637. The company has a market capitalization of £57.37 million, a P/E ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 1.20. Chapel Down Group has a twelve month low of GBX 30 and a twelve month high of GBX 46.92. The company's 50-day moving average is GBX 34.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 36.60.

Chapel Down Group Company Profile

Chapel Down is England's leading and largest wine producer with an award-winning range of sparkling and still wines. The largest producer in the UK Chapel Down has exceptional vineyard assets spanning over 1,000 acres - equivalent to about 10% of the UK's total vineyards or 1.5 million individual vines, with 70% of this acreage concentrated across four outstanding vineyards in Kent's Downs. The Company sold 1.4 million bottles of wine in 2023, revenue is generated from off-trade, on-trade, export, and direct to consumer e-commerce and retail sales. Leading English sparkling wine brand Chapel Down is England's leading and largest winemaker and the power brand of English wine, the world's newest international wine region.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chapel Down Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chapel Down Group wasn't on the list.

While Chapel Down Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here