Chardan Capital Cuts Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target to $14.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the biotechnology company's stock. Chardan Capital's price objective suggests a potential upside of 294.37% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IOVA. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a "market perform" rating to a "market outperform" rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.63.

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Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.69. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $5.63. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $71.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $77.84 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 148.41% and a negative return on equity of 54.54%. The business's revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance LLC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 324,098 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 16,043 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Orion Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Investment Co now owns 1,856,934 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,290 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company's stock.

Key Iovance Biotherapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Iovance Biotherapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 revenue grew ~45% year-over-year to roughly $71M, showing solid commercial traction and meaningful top-line momentum. GlobeNewswire: 1Q26 Results

Q1 revenue grew ~45% year-over-year to roughly $71M, showing solid commercial traction and meaningful top-line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Clinical update: Iovance reported a confirmed 40% objective response rate in metastatic serous endometrial cancer — a potential label-expansion / commercial opportunity if sustained through regulatory paths. GlobeNewswire: Clinical Update

Clinical update: Iovance reported a confirmed 40% objective response rate in metastatic serous endometrial cancer — a potential label-expansion / commercial opportunity if sustained through regulatory paths. Positive Sentiment: Management issued FY2026 revenue guidance of $350M–$370M and Q2 revenue guidance of $86M–$88M, which supports continued revenue scaling expectations for the year. Seeking Alpha: Revenue Guidance

Management issued FY2026 revenue guidance of $350M–$370M and Q2 revenue guidance of $86M–$88M, which supports continued revenue scaling expectations for the year. Neutral Sentiment: Reported EPS of ($0.19) for Q1, which was in line with consensus — shows operating losses narrowing versus prior year but still negative. Seeking Alpha: Earnings Call Transcript

Reported EPS of ($0.19) for Q1, which was in line with consensus — shows operating losses narrowing versus prior year but still negative. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed analyst estimates: $71.43M reported vs. ~$77.8M expected, which pressured the stock despite the in-line EPS and guidance. Zacks: Q1 Revenue Miss

Revenue missed analyst estimates: $71.43M reported vs. ~$77.8M expected, which pressured the stock despite the in-line EPS and guidance. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: shares slid after the Q1 revenue miss and an otherwise largely in-line 2026 outlook — indicating investors wanted stronger near-term top-line beats or clearer profitability guidance. Seeking Alpha: Market Reaction

Market reaction: shares slid after the Q1 revenue miss and an otherwise largely in-line 2026 outlook — indicating investors wanted stronger near-term top-line beats or clearer profitability guidance. Negative Sentiment: Management provided revenue guidance but did not give explicit EPS guidance for FY26 in its update, leaving some visibility gaps around profitability and margin progression. GlobeNewswire: Corporate Update

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company specializing in the development and commercialization of tumor‐infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidate, lifileucel (formerly LN‐144), is an autologous TIL therapy in late‐stage clinical development for patients with advanced melanoma. Iovance's pipeline also includes next‐generation TIL programs such as LN‐145 for cervical and other human papillomavirus (HPV)‐related cancers, as well as exploratory studies in head and neck, non‐small cell lung, gastric and other solid tumor indications.

Iovance's TIL platform harnesses a patient's own immune system by isolating, expanding and reinfusing tumor‐reactive lymphocytes.

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