The Top 5 Analysts Ranked by Marketbeat and Stocks They Cover

Marketbeat's many investor tools include analysts' rankings and sentiment trackers. These tools help investors and traders gauge market sentiment, showing trends and changes, updated revisions, and new reports. But which analysts do best? Why does it matter? It matters because the analysts with the best performance will command the most respect from market participants and significantly influence prices.

Marketbeat tracks and ranks analysts by their performance. The tool sifts through Marketbeat's data to find the analysts with the best average 12-month ROI based on the report date and the stock price twelve months later.

Like all screens, investors should not take the rankings at face value. A positive average ROI is one thing if regular, consistent wins can produce it. It's quite another if one-offs and outliers drive the results. Take Pablo Zunaic, for example. He is ranked #1 by win percentage, but he covers cannabis stocks and all the wins date to before the cannabis bubble popped. We all know the Cannabis market has moved steadily lower since.

#5 Alex Rygiel Can Produce Winners Consistently

Alex Rygiel is an Associate Director of Research and Senior Managing Director at B. Riley Securities. He's focused on construction and building materials stocks and can consistently produce winners. His 12-month average ROI is 75% based on forty-four research reports. His reports don't often produce immediate or significant gains but tend to produce double-digit to high-double-digit returns in one year nearly 100% of the time.

The last report issued by Mr. Rygiel, tracked by Marketbeat, is an upgrade and updated price target for Dycom Industries NYSE: DY. He upgraded the telecommunications contracting firm to Buy from Neutral with a target of $172. The $172 target is up 70% from the prior target and a new high, predicting a 20% upside for the stock. The seven analysts tracked by Marketbeat covering DY stock have it pegged at Buy but see it trading near fair value at $142.

#4 Vernon Bernardino is Another Stock Analyst Who Wins

Vernon Bernardino is a Managing Director and Senior Healthcare Analyst at H.C. Wainwright & Co. Mr. Bernardino was a healthcare researcher before entering the investment analysis industry. He has over twelve years of experience in the industry and a 105% average twelve-month ROI, according to Marketbeat.

Mr. Bernardino consistently produces winners, with only a few losers. He is also a candidate for short-term traders to follow because his 30-day ROI runs near 10%. His most recent call is a reduced price target for Novavax NASDAQ: NVAX, suggesting a nearly 300% upside is possible.

#3 Mayank Tandon Covers the Fintech Industry, 75% win-rate

Mayank Tandon is a Senior Analyst with Needham covering fintech and payments. He can deliver winners, but his 75% win rate is based on many positions in 2020 and 2021. At least one of those, Grid Dynamics NASDAQ: GDYN, is responsible for numerous triple-digit gains due to revisions and reiterated ratings. Among his recent reports is a reiterated Buy for Alkami Technology NASDAQ: ALKT with a price target of $30 or about 25% upside from the current action.

#2 Geulah Livshits Had a Good Streak With Pharma

Geulah Livshits is #2 on this list with a win rate of 72.5% based on one hundred and one reports. She is a Senior Research Analyst with Chardon Capital, covering biotech and focusing on gene-editing and oncology. Her track record is good, but based on many reports issued regarding COVID-19 and Moderna. Marketbeat.com tracks nine triple-digit gains from the period, primarily gains on Moderna reports and revisions.

Adjusting for that and an unbroken string of losers, her track record is nearly 100% negative. The most recently tracked gain/loss is a 122% gain on Iovance Therapeutics NASDAQ: IOVA. Among the most recently issued reports is a revised price target for Iovance. That target is the highest on record and nearly 200% above the current action. Ten analysts rate Iovance at Buy and see it advancing 85% at the consensus.

#1) Yi Chen is the Most Active Analyst Who Wins

Yi Chen is a Managing Director at H.C. Wainwright and a Senior Healthcare Analyst. He is the most active analyst on this list, with one hundred eighty-five reports. Based on those reports, his track record is 69%, and his wins and losses are evenly mixed. His most recent win is a 6% gain on Vaccitech. Among the most recent reports/revisions is a lowered price target for Applied DNA Sciences NASDAQ: APDN that sees more than 150% upside for the penny stock.

