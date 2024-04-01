S&P 500   5,238.14 (-0.31%)
Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks

Written by Ryan Hasson | Reviewed by Don Miller
April 1, 2024
Large Cap stocks to buy

Key Points

  • Oversold large-cap stocks with favorable analyst ratings are attracting attention amidst market shifts, presenting potential buying opportunities.
  • Lululemon's stock is down 23% YTD but beat estimates by $0.29 in its latest earnings report, with analysts predicting 27% potential upside.
  • Despite Snowflake's 20% YTD losses, its earnings report surpassed expectations, with analysts foreseeing a 25% potential increase.
  • 5 stocks we like better than NIKE

As the first quarter unfolded, the semiconductor sector's resounding success has dominated the stock market narrative, propelling the broader market nearly 10% higher. However, a notable shift occurred as the quarter drew to a close. Defensive sectors like utilities and consumer staples began to gain traction and break out, hinting at a potential redirection of focus towards oversold large-cap stocks positioned favorably for a rebound.

Amidst this shifting landscape, an exciting proposition is identifying extremely oversold stocks with favorable analyst ratings and predicted upside. Nike, Lululemon, Snowflake, and Adobe have all found themselves in the spotlight, not for their recent highs, but for their significant pullbacks. While the market has been fixated on the surge of the semiconductor sector and high-flying tech names, these companies have quietly slipped into highly oversold territory, potentially catching the attention of investors seeking value amidst volatility.

So, let's look closer at these stocks to assess whether they present compelling buying opportunities despite their current oversold conditions or whether further downward pressure looms.

Nike NYSE: NKE

Nike, a powerhouse in athletic apparel, has endured a challenging year, with shares down nearly 14% year-to-date. However, its latest earnings report on March 21st, 2024, offered a ray of hope. Nike beat expectations with earnings per share of $0.98, surpassing estimates by $0.29, and recorded revenue of $12.43 billion, exceeding forecasts.


Despite this year's weakness, analysts remain bullish on Nike, projecting nearly 25% upside potential. This indicates confidence in its resilience and growth prospects. The stock's RSI of 34.79 indicates it might be highly oversold and entering a skewed risk: reward scenario to the long side. 

Snowflake NYSE: SNOW

After its latest earnings announcement, the stock experienced a downward gap and continued to trade lower, resulting in year-to-date losses nearing 20%. Despite this, the cloud-based data storage, computer, and analytics company exceeded analysts' expectations by reporting an EPS of ($0.44), $0.05 higher than the consensus estimate of ($0.49). Additionally, the firm generated $774.70 million in revenue for the quarter, surpassing analysts' projections of $759.86 million.

Following weeks of substantial selling pressure, the RSI currently stands at 35, indicating significantly oversold conditions in the short term. Analysts anticipate a considerable upside for the stock, issuing a moderate buy rating and setting a price target suggesting a nearly 25% potential increase.

Lululemon NASDAQ: LULU

Lululemon, a leader in athletic apparel, has had a rough start to the year. Its stock is down over 23% year-to-date, pushing it into bear market territory. Following its latest earnings report on March 21st, 2024, the stock experienced a significant downward gap, returning to its 2023 trading range.

Lululemon reported earnings per share of $5.29 for the quarter, beating estimates by $0.29. Revenue was $3.21 billion, surpassing expectations and marking a 15.6% year-over-year increase. However, the earnings selloff has left the stock in highly oversold territory, with an RSI of 28.

Analysts remain bullish on Lululemon, with a moderate buy rating based on twenty-nine analyst ratings and a consensus price target indicating almost 27% potential upside.

Adobe NASDAQ: ADBE

Following its recent earnings report, Adobe experienced a notable decline, with the stock gapping lower to a significant level of previous support at $500, a level last seen in 2023. On March 14th, 2024, Adobe released its quarterly earnings results, reporting earnings per share (EPS) of $4.48 for the quarter. This surpassed analysts' consensus estimates by $0.10. Additionally, the company generated $5.18 billion in revenue during the quarter, slightly exceeding analyst estimates of $5.14 billion, reflecting an 11.3% year-over-year increase in quarterly revenue.

Despite the decline prompted by the earnings report, Adobe retains a moderate buy rating. Based on the consensus price target, analysts forecast a 23% potential upside. Furthermore, the company projects earnings growth of close to 13% for the entire year ahead, indicating confidence in its ability to capitalize on market opportunities and drive continued growth.

Should you invest $1,000 in NIKE right now?

Before you consider NIKE, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NIKE wasn't on the list.

While NIKE currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Snowflake (SNOW)
4.8265 of 5 stars		$160.39-0.7%N/A-62.90Moderate Buy$202.50
Adobe (ADBE)
4.9045 of 5 stars		$500.76-0.8%N/A47.87Moderate Buy$620.72
Lululemon Athletica (LULU)
4.8703 of 5 stars		$386.50-1.1%N/A31.65Moderate Buy$496.29
NIKE (NKE)
4.6435 of 5 stars		$91.95-2.2%1.61%27.04Moderate Buy$116.52
Ryan Hasson

About Ryan Hasson

  • Ry.has7@gmail.com

Contributing Author

Technical Analysis, Momentum Trading, Risk Management

Experience

Ryan Hasson has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2023.

Areas of Expertise

Equity research and analysis, technical analysis and price action, market sentiment and underlying themes, risk management and trading psychology

Education

Bachelor of Commerce in Financial Management

Past Experience

Equities trader, Kershner Trading Group, business analysis consultant, SMB Capital

Zoom International: Business Analysis Consultant.

