Chardan Capital Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Chardan Capital from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the biotechnology company's stock. Chardan Capital's price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.03% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.83.

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Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR traded up $15.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.82. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,555,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,184. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $95.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average of $69.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.17. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.09% and a negative net margin of 48.38%.The firm had revenue of $73.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Hongbo Lu sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $228,333.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 52,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,998,682.56. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 226,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,021,850. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,239 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $514,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,741,666 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $22,189,000 after buying an additional 447,456 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,339.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 16,252 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 15,123 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arrowhead’s Phase 3 SHASTA-3 and SHASTA-4 studies of plozasiran met the primary endpoint, with strong triglyceride lowering and encouraging safety data, boosting confidence in an upcoming regulatory filing. Article Title

Arrowhead’s Phase 3 SHASTA-3 and SHASTA-4 studies of plozasiran met the primary endpoint, with strong triglyceride lowering and encouraging safety data, boosting confidence in an upcoming regulatory filing. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also reacting to commentary that plozasiran’s quarterly dosing and broad efficacy could help Arrowhead compete with Ionis’s Tryngolza in the sHTG market, expanding long-term revenue potential. Article Title

Investors are also reacting to commentary that plozasiran’s quarterly dosing and broad efficacy could help Arrowhead compete with Ionis’s Tryngolza in the sHTG market, expanding long-term revenue potential. Neutral Sentiment: Arrowhead also highlighted progress in its broader pipeline, including a first-in-human study of ARO-033, which supports the company’s long-term development story but is not the main near-term stock driver. Article Title

Arrowhead also highlighted progress in its broader pipeline, including a first-in-human study of ARO-033, which supports the company’s long-term development story but is not the main near-term stock driver. Neutral Sentiment: Arrowhead also announced it will host a fiscal Q3 2026 results webcast on August 4, which is a routine corporate update and unlikely to move the stock on its own. Article Title

Arrowhead also announced it will host a fiscal Q3 2026 results webcast on August 4, which is a routine corporate update and unlikely to move the stock on its own. Negative Sentiment: One market note warned the stock may be richly valued after its recent run-up, suggesting some investors may question whether the gains already price in much of the clinical success. Article Title

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company's approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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