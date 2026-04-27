Chardan Capital Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Chardan Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Chardan Capital's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 135.57% from the stock's current price.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Truist Financial upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp set a $25.00 price target on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.05.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTLA

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NTLA traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.74. 20,676,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,731,542. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 609.85% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. Intellia Therapeutics's revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,869 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Intellia Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intellia Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intellia reported positive Phase 3 (HAELO) results: the single‑dose CRISPR therapy met the primary and all key secondary endpoints, showed favorable safety/tolerability, and freed most patients from attacks and ongoing therapy during the six‑month evaluation — a potential first for in‑vivo gene editing. This is the core fundamental catalyst supporting upside for NTLA. Read More.

Intellia reported positive Phase 3 (HAELO) results: the single‑dose CRISPR therapy met the primary and all key secondary endpoints, showed favorable safety/tolerability, and freed most patients from attacks and ongoing therapy during the six‑month evaluation — a potential first for in‑vivo gene editing. This is the core fundamental catalyst supporting upside for NTLA. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Intellia has initiated a rolling BLA submission to the FDA for lonvo‑z (NTLA‑2002) and said it could launch in the U.S. in H1 2027 if approved — a clear near‑term regulatory pathway that can materially de‑risk commercialization expectations. Read More.

Intellia has initiated a rolling BLA submission to the FDA for lonvo‑z (NTLA‑2002) and said it could launch in the U.S. in H1 2027 if approved — a clear near‑term regulatory pathway that can materially de‑risk commercialization expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Major outlets (Reuters, CNBC) covered the pivotal success, increasing visibility and institutional/retail attention — media coverage often amplifies volatility and liquidity around biotech milestones. Read More.

Major outlets (Reuters, CNBC) covered the pivotal success, increasing visibility and institutional/retail attention — media coverage often amplifies volatility and liquidity around biotech milestones. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity: traders bought ~5,980 call options (≈92% above average call volume), signaling short‑term bullish positioning or hedging ahead of regulatory/news flow — this can increase implied volatility and intraday upside pressure.

Unusual options activity: traders bought ~5,980 call options (≈92% above average call volume), signaling short‑term bullish positioning or hedging ahead of regulatory/news flow — this can increase implied volatility and intraday upside pressure. Positive Sentiment: Retail interest spiked in premarket coverage and commentary pushing buy narratives, which can drive short‑term momentum and retail‑led volume surges. Read More.

Retail interest spiked in premarket coverage and commentary pushing buy narratives, which can drive short‑term momentum and retail‑led volume surges. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/sector framing: Market commentary lists NTLA among gene‑editing names that could benefit from M&A activity around a patent cliff — this is a longer‑term thematic consideration rather than immediate price driver. Read More.

Analyst/sector framing: Market commentary lists NTLA among gene‑editing names that could benefit from M&A activity around a patent cliff — this is a longer‑term thematic consideration rather than immediate price driver. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Despite the positive trial news, some coverage noted the stock fell in parts of the session — indicating profit‑taking, skepticism about valuation/timing of approval, or that expectations were already priced in. That dynamic can limit near‑term gains even after favorable trial data. Read More.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: NTLA is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on developing potentially curative genome editing therapies using the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company's research spans both in vivo and ex vivo applications of CRISPR/Cas9, aiming to correct or disable disease‐causing genes with a single administration. Intellia's lead in vivo program targets transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) by delivering CRISPR/Cas9 machinery directly to the liver, while additional preclinical efforts pursue treatments for hemophilia A, hereditary angioedema and other genetic disorders.

Beyond its in vivo pipeline, Intellia collaborates with strategic partners to extend the impact of its genome editing approach.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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