Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Hits New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $238.85 and last traded at $230.8780, with a volume of 70610 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $218.70.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane set a $250.00 price target on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, CLSA lowered Charles River Laboratories International from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $220.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $195.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.04.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.10. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 4.59% and a positive return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $995.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.800-11.300 EPS. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director James C. Foster sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $16,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 31,596 shares in the company, valued at $7,109,100. This represents a 70.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,928 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,847 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,706 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,316 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company's core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

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