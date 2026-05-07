Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.800-11.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRL. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $205.36.

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Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $181.93 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $131.30 and a one year high of $228.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.46, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $994.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $986.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,696,150 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $537,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,688 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $373,364,000 after purchasing an additional 40,535 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,442,224 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $287,703,000 after purchasing an additional 311,319 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.4% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,163,348 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $182,017,000 after purchasing an additional 137,335 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 33.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 769,437 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $120,386,000 after purchasing an additional 190,828 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company's core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

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