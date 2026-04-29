Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Director Frank Herringer Sells 2,520 Shares

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) Director Frank Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.16. 8,321,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,940,792. The firm has a market cap of $158.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. The stock's fifty day moving average is $93.91 and its 200 day moving average is $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $79.47 and a one year high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus set a $108.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.7% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $5,838,000. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 12,722 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Clearwave Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 23.0% in the first quarter. Clearwave Capital LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,691 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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