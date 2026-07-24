Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Announces Earnings Results

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $10.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.98 by $0.68, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $13.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm's revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.18 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Charter Communications' conference call:

Charter added 406,000 Spectrum Mobile lines in the quarter, and management said mobile remains the fastest-growing product in its footprint with significant room to increase penetration and reduce broadband churn.

Charter added in the quarter, and management said mobile remains the fastest-growing product in its footprint with significant room to increase penetration and reduce broadband churn. Internet customer losses remained elevated , with Charter losing 172,000 broadband customers as competitive pressure from fixed wireless, fiber overlap, and other promotions continued to weigh on gross additions.

, with Charter losing 172,000 broadband customers as competitive pressure from fixed wireless, fiber overlap, and other promotions continued to weigh on gross additions. Management reiterated that free cash flow should ramp significantly as capital expenditures roll down over time, with standalone 2026 capex expected around $11.4 billion and a longer-term run rate below $8 billion.

Management reiterated that as capital expenditures roll down over time, with standalone 2026 capex expected around $11.4 billion and a longer-term run rate below $8 billion. Charter expects the pending Cox transaction to close in mid-to-late August and sees substantial integration upside, including at least $800 million of annual transaction synergies and a faster rollout of Spectrum pricing, packaging, and service processes in Cox markets.

Charter expects the pending to close in mid-to-late August and sees substantial integration upside, including at least $800 million of annual transaction synergies and a faster rollout of Spectrum pricing, packaging, and service processes in Cox markets. The company lowered its post-transaction leverage target to 3.5x and launched a capped exchange offer to accelerate deleveraging, while pausing share repurchases until the fourth quarter.

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Charter Communications Trading Down 4.5%

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $5.64 on Friday, hitting $120.86. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,794,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,087. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.71. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $111.55 and a 1-year high of $335.52. The company's 50-day moving average is $136.36 and its 200 day moving average is $184.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In other Charter Communications news, Director Mauricio Ramos bought 9,929 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,293.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 19,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,721,217.37. This trade represents a 105.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Balan Nair bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.46 per share, for a total transaction of $175,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 12,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,110,608.34. This trade represents a 9.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 20,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,116. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 129.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 913 shares of the company's stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,339 shares of the company's stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 141.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 451.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company's stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company's stock.

Charter Communications News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Charter Communications this week:

Positive Sentiment: Charter beat earnings estimates, reporting $10.66 per share versus consensus around $9.98, and revenue of $13.53 billion also edged past estimates. That suggests the business is still generating solid profit despite a tougher operating backdrop.

Charter beat earnings estimates, reporting $10.66 per share versus consensus around $9.98, and revenue of $13.53 billion also edged past estimates. That suggests the business is still generating solid profit despite a tougher operating backdrop. Positive Sentiment: The company also highlighted new mobile product offerings, including Spectrum Mobile Unlimited Plus Premium, which could support growth in its wireless segment over time and help offset broadband weakness.

The company also highlighted new mobile product offerings, including Spectrum Mobile Unlimited Plus Premium, which could support growth in its wireless segment over time and help offset broadband weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Charter announced debt exchange offers for several note series, a balance-sheet management move that may help refinance obligations but does not directly improve near-term operating performance.

Charter announced debt exchange offers for several note series, a balance-sheet management move that may help refinance obligations but does not directly improve near-term operating performance. Negative Sentiment: Investors are reacting more strongly to steeper-than-expected broadband customer losses and continued declines in internet/video subscribers, signaling that Charter is still losing share in its core residential internet business.

Investors are reacting more strongly to steeper-than-expected broadband customer losses and continued declines in internet/video subscribers, signaling that Charter is still losing share in its core residential internet business. Negative Sentiment: Reports indicate competition from fixed wireless and fiber providers is pressuring Charter’s home-internet base, raising concerns that subscriber erosion could keep weighing on revenue and growth expectations.

Reports indicate competition from fixed wireless and fiber providers is pressuring Charter’s home-internet base, raising concerns that subscriber erosion could keep weighing on revenue and growth expectations. Negative Sentiment: Even with an earnings beat, sales were only in line with estimates and overall revenue remained down year over year, reinforcing worries that profitability may be hard to sustain if customer losses continue.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Charter Communications from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. New Street Research cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $328.00 to $302.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $249.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charter Communications

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter's service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company's consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

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