Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $126.50, but opened at $111.80. Charter Communications shares last traded at $123.3490, with a volume of 3,348,485 shares traded.

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Key Headlines Impacting Charter Communications

Here are the key news stories impacting Charter Communications this week:

Positive Sentiment: Charter beat earnings estimates, reporting $10.66 per share versus consensus around $9.98, and revenue of $13.53 billion also edged past estimates. That suggests the business is still generating solid profit despite a tougher operating backdrop.

Charter beat earnings estimates, reporting $10.66 per share versus consensus around $9.98, and revenue of $13.53 billion also edged past estimates. That suggests the business is still generating solid profit despite a tougher operating backdrop. Positive Sentiment: The company also highlighted new mobile product offerings, including Spectrum Mobile Unlimited Plus Premium, which could support growth in its wireless segment over time and help offset broadband weakness.

The company also highlighted new mobile product offerings, including Spectrum Mobile Unlimited Plus Premium, which could support growth in its wireless segment over time and help offset broadband weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Charter announced debt exchange offers for several note series, a balance-sheet management move that may help refinance obligations but does not directly improve near-term operating performance.

Charter announced debt exchange offers for several note series, a balance-sheet management move that may help refinance obligations but does not directly improve near-term operating performance. Negative Sentiment: Investors are reacting more strongly to steeper-than-expected broadband customer losses and continued declines in internet/video subscribers, signaling that Charter is still losing share in its core residential internet business.

Investors are reacting more strongly to steeper-than-expected broadband customer losses and continued declines in internet/video subscribers, signaling that Charter is still losing share in its core residential internet business. Negative Sentiment: Reports indicate competition from fixed wireless and fiber providers is pressuring Charter’s home-internet base, raising concerns that subscriber erosion could keep weighing on revenue and growth expectations.

Reports indicate competition from fixed wireless and fiber providers is pressuring Charter’s home-internet base, raising concerns that subscriber erosion could keep weighing on revenue and growth expectations. Negative Sentiment: Even with an earnings beat, sales were only in line with estimates and overall revenue remained down year over year, reinforcing worries that profitability may be hard to sustain if customer losses continue.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $200.00 to $130.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $249.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is $136.36 and its 200-day moving average is $184.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $10.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.98 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $13.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 41.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 3,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $172.23 per share, with a total value of $597,293.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,815,462.07. This represents a 4.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Balan Nair acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.46 per share, with a total value of $175,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 12,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,608.34. The trade was a 9.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,125 shares of company stock worth $3,167,116 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,609,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,049,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,248,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,139,330,000 after buying an additional 885,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 22.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,961,695 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,190,302,000 after buying an additional 1,475,383 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,815,422 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,005,222,000 after buying an additional 3,626,135 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,969,507 shares of the company's stock worth $619,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company's stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter's service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company's consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

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