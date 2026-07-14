Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.15 and traded as high as C$23.19. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$22.95, with a volume of 201,406 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSH.UN has been the subject of several research reports. TD lifted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$25.25 to C$26.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$25.82.

Read Our Latest Report on CSH.UN

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Down 0.3%

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is C$21.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.15. The company has a market cap of C$7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -36,313.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Chartwell Retirement Residences had a net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of C$314.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chartwell Retirement Residences will post 0.1237392 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Chartwell Retirement Residences's dividend payout ratio is -96,993.67%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long-term care. Chartwell is one of the largest operators in Canada, serving approximately 25,000 residents in four provinces across the country.

Further Reading

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