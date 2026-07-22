Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.26 and traded as high as C$22.90. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$22.67, with a volume of 187,159 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CSH.UN. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$25.25 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD lifted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$25.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35,870.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$314.65 million during the quarter. Chartwell Retirement Residences had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chartwell Retirement Residences will post 0.1237392 earnings per share for the current year.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Chartwell Retirement Residences's payout ratio is currently -96,993.67%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long-term care. Chartwell is one of the largest operators in Canada, serving approximately 25,000 residents in four provinces across the country.

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