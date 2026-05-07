Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.210-1.290 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $308.0 million-$314.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.4 million.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLDT

Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE CLDT opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The company has a market cap of $417.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 1.05. The business's fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $67.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.22 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 1.92%. Chatham Lodging Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.040-1.140 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Chatham Lodging Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Chatham Lodging Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 285.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,836 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,629 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

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